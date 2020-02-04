Coronavirus in India: what do we know so far

The coronavirus has been named 2019-nCoV, the SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome) outbreak started in a city called Wuhan, in Hubei district of China on January 30. It has killed 426 people across the world and infected more than 20,000 in China itself.
On February 2: India temporarily suspended e-visa facility for Chinese and foreigners residing in India. This applied to holders of Chinese passports and applicants of other nationalities residing in the People's Republic of China. Holders of already issued e-visas were no longer valid.
(Photograph:Zee News Network)