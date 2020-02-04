Coronavirus in India: what do we know so far

The coronavirus has been named 2019-nCoV, the SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome) outbreak started in a city called Wuhan, in Hubei district of China on January 30. It has killed 426 people across the world and infected more than 20,000 in China itself.

First suspected case

Three suspected cases of the coronavirus were reported in Delhi. The three people had flu-like symptoms after they returned from China. However, all three of them were discharged on January 30. 

(Photograph:Reuters)

First confirmed case

The first confirmed case of the novel virus was reported on January 30. The patient was a student of Wuhan University in China. He was in a stable condition and was kept in isolation at a hospital. His condition was being closely monitored.

(Photograph:AFP)

Mask export banned

On January 30, Indian government banned the export of personal protection equipment such as masks and clothing amid a global coronavirus outbreak.

(Photograph:Reuters)

E-visa application suspended

On February 2: India temporarily suspended e-visa facility for Chinese and foreigners residing in India. This applied to holders of Chinese passports and applicants of other nationalities residing in the People's Republic of China. Holders of already issued e-visas were no longer valid.

(Photograph:Zee News Network)

Second confirmed case

Second confirmed case of the novel virus was reported in India on February 2. The patient was also a resident of Kerala. 

(Photograph:AFP)

Third confirmed case

The third confirmed patient for the SARS-like pathogen was reported in Kasaragod, Kerala on February 3. His is being treated at the Kanjangad District Hospital in Kasaragod. The patient's condition is currently stable.

(Photograph:AFP)