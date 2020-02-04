Critical shortage of clothing for Indian soldiers in Siachen, Ladakh: CAG

Indian troops based in high altitude areas like Siachen and Ladakh are facing critical shortages of high altitude clothing and equipment like snow goggles, boot, jackets and sleeping bags.

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India has pulled up the army for delays in the procurement saying the delay is forcing troops to use old and recycled versions of equipment endangering the lives of the soldiers.

Also read: How brave Indian soldiers survive in Siachen world's highest battlefield

The report also says that there was an inadequate special ration for these soldiers which is affecting their calorie intake by 82 per cent.

According to the report, the troops who are deployed at high altitude guarding Indian borders are given old versions of face masks, jackets and sleeping bags.

Watch: WION's exclusive report on Siachen, the world's highest battlefield

Last year, the ministry of defence had said budget constraints and a sudden increase in authorisation had led to deficiencies in procuring the items.

In a report tabled in both houses of Parliament, the CAG has also questioned the government for the “inordinate delay” in the establishment of the Indian National Defence University, which was recommended by the Kargil review committee in 1999.