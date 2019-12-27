After 145 days, mobile internet service restored in Kargil

The authorities have restored mobile internet service in the Kargil district of Ladakh after it was shut on August 5, when the BJP-led government took a decision to revoke the Jammu and Kashmir's special status and bifurcating state into two union territories.

A local told WION over the phone that the restoration of mobile internet after 145 days has brought joy to the common man and those who depend on the service.

"I checked my phone in the morning and the internet was working. We are getting 4G speed. Although broadband was working, but mobile internet is the need of an hour," said Basharat, a local living in Kargil town.

The services were restored as people are celebrating Losar which is a Ladakhi new year.

After the bifurcation of J&k and abrogation of special status, Kargil had witnessed protests and shutdown for many days which forced authorities to impose restrictions.

As the situation got normal and people started resuming their normal life, the broadband internet was restored. The locals had since been demanding restoration of mobile internet, especially the students.

The authorities had earlier said that the internet service will be restored in a phased manner in the Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh after taking a due assessment of the situation on the ground.

In Kashmir, both broadband and mobile internet continue to remain suspended while as in Jammu, broadband has been restored but mobile internet continues to remain suspended.