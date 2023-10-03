'Largest' Ambedkar statue outside India to be unveiled in US on October 14

The largest statue of Dr BR Ambedkar outside India will be unveiled in the United States on October 14. The 19-foot statue of Ambedkar is named ‘Statue of Equality’ and is set to be inaugurated in Maryland. The statue will be a symbol of Ambedkar’s undying legacy.

Ambedkar was an Indian jurist, political leader and social reformer who is known as the architect of the Indian Constitution. He headed the drafting committee of the Constituent Assembly, the body responsible for framing the Constitution of India.

North America to unveil ‘largest’ statue of Dr BR Ambedkar

The statue of Ambedkar is part of the Ambedkar International Center (AIC) being built on 13 acres of land in Accokeek city of Maryland. AIC is a US-based civil rights organisation that works to build a fairer, egalitarian society based on the principles and philosophy of Dr BR Ambedkar.

“This is the largest statue of Babasaheb outside India and has been installed as a part of the Ambedkar Memorial being constructed at this centre,” said the AIC.

“A large number of representatives of Ambedkarite movement and his followers are expected to attend the event from across the USA and other parts of the world,” it said.

According to the AIC, this memorial will serve to spread Babasaheb’s messages and teachings and showcase a symbol of equality and human rights.

The statue is made by renowned artist and sculptor Ram Sutar, a Padma Shri award recipient, who also built the biggest statue of Sardar Patel situated in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Sutar has also made more than 90 monumental sculptures in the last 60 years, which have been placing in India, the US, France, Argentina, Italy, Russia and Malaysia.

The ceremony of inaugurating the statue of Ambedkar, to be held on October 14, is expected to be attended by representatives from various countries.

Tallest statue of Dr BR Ambedkar in India

India unveiled Dr Ambedkar’s tallest statue in Telangana earlier this year. The 125-foot-tall statue was also designed by Ram Sutar and his son Anil Sutar and was unveiled by the Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

The statue was built using 360 tonnes of stainless steel and 114 tonnes of bronze, at a cost of Rs 146.50 crore. It is located on the banks of Hyderabad's famed Hussain Sagar Lake, near to the State Secretariat.

(With inputs from agencies)

