'Sanatana Dharma is the only religion, rest all sects, methods of worship,' says Yogi Adityanath

Speaking at the 'Shrimad Bhagwat Katha Gyan Yagya' event, Yogi Adityanath said, "Sanatana Dharma is the only religion, the rest are all sects and methods of worship. Sanatan is the religion of humanity and if it is attacked, then there will be a crisis for humanity across the globe".

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi addressed the final session, which marked the conclusion of the seven-day 'Shrimad Bhagwat Katha Gyan Yagya' held at the Gorakhnath Temple.

The event was held in remembrance of the 54th death anniversary of Mahant Digvijay Nath and the 9th death anniversary of the national saint Mahant Avaidyanath.

CM Yogi further stressed the importance of having an open mindset to understand the essence of Shrimad Bhagwat's narrow-minded perspectives and struggle to comprehend its vastness.

"The story of Bhagwat is boundless and cannot be confined to specific days or hours. It flows endlessly, and devotees continuously absorb its essence into their lives," Yogi added.

Earlier on Monday, Yogi Adityanath said, "The needs of the country and society are the priority of a saint. Mahant Digvijaynath ji was one such saint. He fought against the challenges of his time."

The Chief Minister added that Mahant Digvijaynath belonged to the Rana clan of Mewar, Rajasthan, who dedicated his life to the motherland while fighting for the self-respect of the country. He tried to do something new for society by getting involved in many religious and political rituals here.

The Chief Minister added further: "Mahant Digvijaynath ji, after joining Gorakshpeeth, first laid emphasis on education and established Maharana Pratap Education Council. To imbue the young generation with nationalism, he expanded his institutions. The Education Council established by him has contributed to the establishment of a university and has established its own university. Besides, by establishing four dozen educational training institutes, it is working to prepare the young generation to tackle challenges related to the nation and society."

