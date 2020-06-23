Ladakh dispute: Consensus reached between India and China on disengagement

The Indian Army said on Tuesday that Commander-level talks between India and China were held in a "cordial, positive & constructive atmosphere" as both sides decided to "disengage with the mutual consensus".



On Monday, Lt Gen Harinder Singh, the commander of the 14 Corps, held a nearly 11-hour meeting with Commander of the Tibet Military District Maj Gen Liu Lin in an attempt to lower the temperature between the two sides.

China has agreed to de-escalate at the border and it expressed willingness to chalk out differences with India. A step-by-step withdrawal is being planned and the disengagement will happen not only in Galwan, but in all friction areas of eastern Ladakh.

The first round of the Lt General-level talks was held on June 6 as both sides agreed to disengage gradually, however, Indian and Chinese troops clashed at the Galwan Valley on June 15-16. And hence, blindly believing that Beijing would live up to its promise this time will be a mistake.



A US intelligence report has emerged which contradicts everything that China has been saying about the Galwan skirmish. It indicates that this faceoff was an attempt by China to teach India a lesson.



Furthermore, Moody's Investors Service has projected the Indian economy to shrink by 3.1 per cent this year. It said that clashes on the Ladakh border suggest that geopolitical risks are rising in the entire region.



The foreign ministers of Russia, India and China held a virtual meeting on Tuesday. In a veiled attack at China against the backdrop of a tense border stand-off, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said that "Respecting international law, recognizing the legitimate interests of partners, supporting multilateralism and promoting common good is the only way of building a durable world order.

India will need to make necessary adjustments in its foreign and defence policy and devise a strategy to thwart Beijing's larger hegemonic objectives.