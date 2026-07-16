/Kudankulam data breach: NPCIL says leaked files not linked to nuclear safety

After reports revealed a data breach at the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant, the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) confirmed on Wednesday (July 15) that the leaked information does not relate to any nuclear safety or security systems. The Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant, which is situated in the Tirunelveli district of Tamil Nadu, contains six units of Pressurised Water Reactors of VVER design, which were set up in technical collaboration with Russia.

The first two units of the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant (KKNPP Units 1 and 2) are currently operational, while Units 3 and 4 are under construction and are expected to become operational by 2027. The remaining two units are at various stages of development. According to officials, the recent data breach is linked to Units 3 and 4.

EPC contact for Balance of Plant

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NPCIL stated that the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contract for the Balance of Plant (BoP) common services package was awarded to Reliance Infrastructure Ltd in 2018 through a public tender. The contract covers the engineering, procurement and supply, construction, and commissioning of common service facilities.

“These facilities are of conventional nature and are typically found in thermal power plants as well as other process industries. They are not related to nuclear safety or nuclear security systems,” NPCIL said.

As part of the public tendering process, NPCIL added that it provided indicative drawings and technical specifications to the bidders. “Based on these inputs and the requirements of the project, the EPC contractor, M/s Reliance Infrastructure Ltd, prepared detailed engineering drawings in consultation with the respective Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs). The designs proposed by Reliance Infra Ltd, meeting the technical specifications, are accepted by NPCIL after review,” it said.

According to Reuters, the ransomware group World Leaks had uploaded a large collection of files allegedly associated with the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant to the dark web. According to the report, the archive has been available online since June 11 and contains nearly 19,000 files with a total size of around 14.3 gigabytes.