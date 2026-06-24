/Ketan Agarwal Case: Investigators piece together alleged murder plot at historic fort

The investigation into the death of 22-year-old Ketan Agarwal at Maharashtra's Lohagad Fort has taken a dramatic turn, with police now treating the case as a suspected murder rather than an accidental fall. The probe has uncovered several details that investigators believe strengthen the theory of a planned crime involving Ketan's girlfriend, Siya and her alleged associate Chetan.

According to police sources, Ketan's family provided crucial inputs about his personality and habits during extensive questioning. Family members described him as an extremely cautious individual who avoided unnecessary risks.

They told investigators that even during trekking expeditions, Ketan maintained a distance of 10–20 feet from steep edges and dangerous spots. During a recent Goa trip, he reportedly avoided entering the sea despite being at the beach.

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These details led investigators to question whether Ketan would voluntarily venture close enough to a cliff edge to accidentally fall into a gorge.

Why did Ketan visit Lohagad three times?

One of the key questions troubling investigators was why Ketan had visited Lohagad Fort three times within a span of just 18 days. This prompted the police to revisit CCTV footage from June 18.

Initially, officers examined footage recorded between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. and found nothing unusual. However, a second review revealed the presence of a suspicious young man wearing a hoodie and a cap. Investigators reportedly checked weather records and found that temperatures on the day were around 33 degrees Celsius, raising questions about why someone would be dressed in a hoodie under such conditions.

Police then focused their attention on the individual's movements.

According to investigators, the footage allegedly shows the hooded man running uphill before abruptly stopping after spotting Ketan and Siya. Police claim the man sat down and appeared to make a hand gesture, to which Siya allegedly responded with a subtle signal. Officers also noted that Siya was repeatedly looking back toward the path below before the suspect arrived.

Missing CCTV footage raises questions

Investigators have also discovered that several CCTV cameras in the fort area were not functioning properly because monkeys had reportedly damaged wiring, leaving parts of the route without surveillance coverage.

Police sources say that before the hooded man reached the location, Siya was allegedly seen repeatedly looking downhill, a detail investigators are examining closely.

Ticket delay due to network issues

The probe has further revealed that Ketan was unable to make an online payment for entry tickets because of poor mobile network connectivity at the fort. As a result, Ketan and Siya remained at one spot for a longer duration, allowing police to reconstruct a more detailed timeline of events.

Family questioned for hours

Ketan's uncle remained with police from noon until around 5 p.m. during one round of questioning as investigators sought insights into Ketan's behaviour, routines and relationships. Police also asked family members whether they suspected anyone, but they reportedly said they had no direct suspicion against any individual at that stage.

Investigators later questioned Ketan's sister Sanjana for nearly eight to nine hours. Sources say that after speaking to multiple family members, police became increasingly convinced that there were inconsistencies in the sequence of events surrounding Ketan's death.

Parents allege manipulation by girlfriend

According to statements given by Ketan's family, they had initially refused permission for him to visit Lohagad Fort on June 4. The family alleges that Siya argued with Ketan and emotionally pressured him after the refusal. Eventually, Ketan was allowed to visit the fort with her on June 14.

The family further told police that on June 17, Ketan informed his mother that one of Siya's friends had planned a surprise outing for June 18, following which he was permitted to go.

Alleged murder plan under investigation

Siya and her alleged boyfriend, Chetan, have confessed to their role in the crime during interrogation. Both have been arrested, and a local court has extended their police custody as investigators continue to gather evidence and reconstruct the sequence of events.

Police are now investigating allegations that Siya and co-accused Chetan hatched a plan before reaching the fort. According to the allegations being examined, Siya was supposed to pretend she was tired and sit down at a pre-decided location. Investigators suspect that this would serve as a signal for Chetan.

Police sources allege that once Siya sat down, Ketan also stopped, and Chetan allegedly pushed him into the gorge. Authorities are attempting to corroborate this theory through CCTV footage, witness statements, technical evidence and location data.

What happens next?

Police have stressed that the investigation remains ongoing and that all technical and circumstantial evidence is being scrutinised. Digital records, CCTV footage, call details and statements from all persons linked to the case are being analysed before a final chargesheet is filed.

The case has attracted significant public attention, with Ketan's family continuing to demand a thorough probe and strict action against those responsible if the murder allegations are proven in court.