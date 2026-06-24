/EXCLUSIVE: Iran's President Pezeshkian invites PM Modi to attend Supreme Leader Khamenei's state funeral

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkianhas formally invited PM Modi to attend multi-day state funeral and burial ceremonies for Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, who was killed in a US-Israeli airstrike in February. Following Khamenei’s death on 28 February, India’s Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri visited the Iranian Embassy in New Delhi to sign the condolence book on behalf of the Indian government.

It is not known yet who will represent India at the funeral ceremonies. After the demise of Iran's then President Ebrahim Raisi in May 2024 in a helicopter crash, New Delhi had declared a day of national mourning, lowering flags to half-mast. India had sent the then Indian Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar to lead the Indian delegation in Tehran.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The ceremonies, long delayed by the conflict, will begin on 4 July with the body lying in state at Tehran’s Grand Mosalla complex. Public processions are planned in Tehran and Qom, followed by prayers in Iraq’s holy cities of Najaf and Karbala, before the burial on 9 July at the Imam Reza shrine in Mashhad, Khamenei’s hometown. Authorities anticipate millions of mourners. The events mark the formal farewell to a leader who shaped Iran for nearly four decades.

India-Iran relations

India sees Iran as part of its extended neighbourhood, a country with which it has civilizational ties. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar have engaged in multiple rounds of talks with Iranian counterparts during the 40-day conflict in West Asia.



Amid the fragile ceasefire, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has also visited New Delhi to attend the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ meeting, holding bilateral talks with his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar. During the visit, FM Araghchi met PM Modi as well. Senior Iranian officials have made multiple trips to India in recent months, especially to attend BRICS meetings hosted by Delhi.