/Iran, UAE clash at BRICS NSAs meet in Delhi; Tehran accuses Abu Dhabi of allowing attacks from its soil

Tensions between Iran and the United Arab Emirates spilled into open confrontation at a BRICS national security advisers’ meeting in New Delhi, echoing a similar clash at the group’s foreign ministers’ gathering last month. Iran’s Dr Ghadir Nezamipour, Deputy Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, directly accused the UAE of complicity in recent military actions against his country.

What happened in 16th BRICS NSA meeting?

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Speaking at the 16th BRICS NSA meeting chaired by India’s Ajit Doval, he said the US and Israel initiated aggression in the Strait of Hormuz, with “part of these attacks…launched from bases located on the territory of the United Arab Emirates.” “The entire world witnessed that the United States and Israel were the initiators of the aggression and the crisis in the Strait of Hormuz,”Nezamipour stated.

“Nevertheless, instead of condemning these hostile actions, the UAE directly participated in the aggression and allowed its territory to be used as a platform for attacks against Iran’s civilian infrastructure, schools, and hospitals.” He urged Abu Dhabi to “respect the principles of good neighbourliness” and choose “the path of peace, stability, and regional cooperation”. To underscore the human cost, Nezamipour displayed an image of students killed in Minab on the first day of the conflict.

Similar friction at the May foreign ministers’ meeting in Delhi prevented a full joint statement. During foreign ministers' meetings, the UAE has categorically rejected Iran’s allegations and said that the country has been attacked by Iran during the 40 day war. Back then, UAE Minister of State Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar said, “the UAE’s categorical rejects Iran’s allegations". "UAE reserves its full sovereign, legal, diplomatic, and military rights to respond to any threat, allegation, or hostile act."