Kerala serial blasts: CM Pinarayi Vijayan threatens legal action against BJP minister over posts on tragedy

India’s southern Kerala state Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday (Oct 29) threatened to take legal action against a union minister and other members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for making what he believes divisive statements on the Jehovah's Witnesses blast case in which two died and at least 51 injured.

Without naming Rajeev Chandrashekhar, the Information and Technology Minister, the chief minister read out a statement of him during a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram.

"Dirty shameless appeasement politics by a discredited CM (and HM) @pinarayivijayan besieged by corruption charges. Sitting in Delhi and protesting against Israel, when in Kerala open calls by Terrorist Hamas for Jihad is causing attacks and bomb blasts on innocent Christians."

Pinarayi said this came from a communal mindset.

"This is a highly prejudiced approach with a clear intention to target a particular community. It is part of their communal agenda," Pinarayi said.

"On what basis has he made these statements? Was he in possession of any sensitive information that prompted him to make such a statement? This is a grave issue. People should not be misled. We will take this on legally," he added, according to online news outlet Onmanorama.

CM slams BJP

Attacking other BJP leaders who also responded on similar lines, he said those who were with the minister also came out with similar statements.

"A person who holds the post of minister should have shown at least some respect to the investigating agencies. Though the Kerala police is probing the incident now, we all saw reports that central agencies have also reached the site," the CM said.

Also read | India: Kochi man claims responsibility for IED blast at religious gathering

Suspect surrenders

The series of blasts happened at an international convention centre in Kalamassery, where at least 2,500 believes of the minority Christian group Jehovah's Witnesses had congregated on the concluding day of a three-day-long prayer meeting.

A few hours after the incident, a man claiming to be a member of Jehovah's Witnesses surrendered before police in Thrissur district, saying that he carried out the multiple blasts.

A case has been registered against unknown persons under Sections 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC as well as provisions of the Explosives Act and the anti-terror law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

(With inputs from agencies)