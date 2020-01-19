Kerala Governor seeks explanation from state chief secretary over government's moving SC against CAA 

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan has sought an explanation from the Kerala Government Chief Secretary on the matter of Kerala government moving the Supreme Court against the Citizenship Act Amendment Act.

On Friday, Khan had hit out at Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for violating constitutional norms after the State government approached the Supreme Court against the new citizenship law. He said he will seek a report in connection to the matter.

"The role of the Governor is clearly spelt out in the oath which is prescribed by the Constitution. I shall preserve, protect and defend the Constitution and law and shall devote myself to service and welfare of the people of Kerala," Khan told reporters.

On Thursday, Khan described the state government's move to go to the Supreme Court over the Citizenship Amendment Act as a 'breach' of protocol.

"This is a breach of protocol and a breach of courtesy. I will look into it whether the state government can go to the SC without the approval of the Governor. If not the approval, they could have just informed me," Khan stated.

Kerala and Punjab are the two states to have already passed a resolution against the new citizenship law that seeks to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim migrants from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government is also mulling over moving a resolution against the new citizenship law in Maharashtra Assembly.