Breach of protocol: Kerala Governor fumes after state government moves Supreme Court over CAA

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Thursday described the state government's move to go to the Supreme Court over Citizenship Amendment Act as a 'breach' of protocol.

Khan said that the government should have at least taken his approval or informed him before moving the top court. He added that he got to know about Pinarayi Vijayan-led government's move only through media reports.

"This is a breach of protocol and a breach of courtesy. I will look into it whether the state government can go to the SC without the approval of the Governor. If not the approval, they could have just informed me," Khan told reporters.

"I have no issue with them going to the Supreme Court but they should have informed me first. I, being a constitutional head came to know about it through newspapers. Clearly, I am not just a rubber stamp," he added.

This comes after the Kerala government on Tuesday moved the Supreme Court against the lew citizenship law which seeks to grant citizenship to non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

Kerala government, in its petition, stated that the act violates "Articles 14, 21, and 25 of the Constitution of India" and is violative of the basic structure - the principle of secularism as well.

The state Assembly had previously passed a resolution seeking withdrawal of the citizenship law. Chief Minister Vijayan had also written to counterparts in 11 states to consider passing a similar resolution against the CAA.

