Kerala confirms first COVID-19 death

The Kerala government on Saturday reported the first death in the state due to coronavirus."A 69-year-old man died due to coronavirus at Kochi Medical College today," said Dr NK Kuttappan Ernakulam District Medical Officer.

This comes in the backdrop of the latest update by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare which confirmed the total number of positive COVID-19 cases as 873, of which 173 cases were reported in Kerala.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India have shot up to 902, with the addition of over 150 new cases registered in the last 24 hours.

The number of active cases right now stand at 800.

Maharashtra and Gujarat recorded six new cases each, with Madhya Pradesh adding four new cases.

