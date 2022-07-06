Kashmir: Two newly recruited terrorists surrender in Kulgam; Explosive device diffused by security forces

In an encounter in south Kashmir's Kulgam district, two newly recruited terrorists surrendered before Jammu and Kashmir police after their parents and the police made an appeal to them. In another incident, an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was found by security forces in the Pattan area on the Srinagar-Baramulla National Highway, the IED was diffused by the Bomb disposal squad.

In the Hadigam area of south Kashmir's Kulgam district, after an overnight gun battle between the security forces and terrorists, two terrorists surrendered before the forces after their parents were brought in by Jammu and Kashmir Police to convince them to surrender. Both the terrorists were newly recruited into the terror ranks.

''During the encounter, 02 local terrorists surrendered on the appeal of their parents & police. Incriminating materials, arms & ammunition were recovered. Further details shall follow.'' said Vijay Kumar, IG Kashmir Police.

The political parties, including the former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti, lauded the security forces.

''Two lives saved thanks to the efforts of their families & the support extended by security forces. These kinds of efforts must be continued so that youngsters who join militancy are given a second chance to live their lives,'' said Mufti.

An Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was found by security forces on the National Highway of Srinagar Baramulla near Kutta Mode in the Pattan area. The security forces managed to defuse the IED. Later the traffic was restored on the National Highway.

