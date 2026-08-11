/Kashmir on high alert ahead of Independence Day amid terror threat inputs

Jammu and Kashmir has been placed on high alert following intelligence inputs indicating that terrorists could attempt to carry out a terror attack in the region ahead of Independence Day on August 15. The security alert comes in the wake of two targeted killings reported in July, in which a Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel and two non-local labourers were killed. Security concerns have also intensified following the emergence of a threat note targeting Kashmiri Pandits.

In response, security forces have significantly increased vigilance across Kashmir, with particular focus on Srinagar and areas surrounding venues where Independence Day celebrations are scheduled to be held.

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''Secuirty is on alert and multilayered security arrangements have been made across the Kashmir Valley. Not only in the City but every area of the Valley has been sanitised and security has been beefed up, '' said IGP Kashmir, V K Birdi.

Search and verification operations have been intensified in several parts of Srinagar, including Lal Chowk and adjoining areas. Personnel from the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Special Operations Group (SOG) are conducting checks at markets, shopping complexes, hotels and other sensitive locations. Security teams are also scrutinising hotel records and guest registers as part of efforts to identify any suspicious movement and ensure the safe conduct of Independence Day ceremonies.

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According to intelligence inputs, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) may attempt to carry out targeted attacks against security personnel, non-local labourers or other vulnerable groups. The inputs also indicate the possibility of an attack in a crowded area, aimed at creating fear and demonstrating a terrorist presence ahead of August 15.