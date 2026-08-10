/J&K artisans bag National Handloom Awards, CM Omar Abdullah congratulates awardees

Jammu and Kashmir artisans have been honoured for their exemplary work in the field of crafts, with weavers Manzoor Ahmad Hajam and Fayaz Ahmad Wani receiving the prestigious National Handloom Award for their exceptional craftsmanship in weaving the exquisite Kani Shawl. The awards were presented by the President of India during the National Handloom Day celebrations recognising outstanding contributions towards preserving, promoting and advancing India’s rich handloom traditions.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah congratulated the two award-winning artisans, describing their achievement as a proud moment for Jammu and Kashmir. He extended warm wishes to Manzoor Ahmad Hajam and Fayaz Ahmad Wani for receiving the prestigious national honour and appreciated their exceptional craftsmanship.

The Chief Minister said the recognition celebrates the timeless legacy and artistic excellence of Jammu and Kashmir handloom tradition, while also underscoring the immense potential of local artisans to take indigenous crafts to wider markets.

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He reiterated that the Government remains committed to empowering local artisans, preserving traditional heritage and promoting indigenous crafts on national and global platforms. A total of 22 awardees, comprising three Sant Kabir Handloom Awardees and 19 National Handloom Awardees, were honoured on the occasion. The awards recognise excellence across various areas of the handloom sector, including weaving, innovation, design development, marketing initiatives, start-up ventures and producer companies.

The National Handloom Awards, instituted under the Handloom Marketing Assistance component of the National Handloom Development Programme, are among the highest national recognitions for excellence in India’s handloom ecosystem. They seek to encourage outstanding craftsmanship, innovation, product diversification and the adoption of modern techniques while preserving traditional skills.

The recognition of Manzoor Ahmad Hajam and Fayaz Ahmad Wani for their work on the Chanddar Kani Shawl is particularly significant for Jammu and Kashmir, where traditional weaving and craftsmanship form an important part of the region’s cultural heritage. Their achievement brings national recognition to the distinctive artistic traditions of the region and highlights the skill and dedication of its artisan community.