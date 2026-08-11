/IGP Kashmir reviews security arrangements ahead of Independence Day

With Independence Day celebrations approaching, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir Zone, V.K. Birdi reviewed the security situation across the Kashmir Valley and directed security agencies to further strengthen surveillance, patrolling and checkpoint arrangements.

IGP chaired a high-level security meeting at Police Control Room (PCR) Kashmir, where senior officers from the Jammu and Kashmir Police, Army and various Central Armed Police Forces discussed preparations for the August 15 celebrations as well as other events scheduled to take place across the Valley.

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The meeting was attended by senior officers from the BSF, CRPF, SSB, ITBP and RPF, besides officers from CID, Traffic Police, Security, SDRF and other specialised wings. All range DIGs and district SSPs of Kashmir Zone also participated in the meeting.

During the meeting, district police chiefs briefed the IGP on the arrangements being put in place in their respective districts for the peaceful conduct of Independence Day functions. Officers also apprised him of the security measures planned for various events, including rallies and other public gatherings.

The IGP directed officers to complete all preparations well in advance and maintain close coordination among different security and law-enforcement agencies.

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Particular attention was given to the main Independence Day function at Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar. IGP reviewed the security arrangements for the venue and directed the officers concerned to further strengthen security measures to ensure comprehensive coverage of the stadium and its surrounding areas.

The IGP also ordered enhanced security checks, particularly during night hours, at vulnerable points and along major entry and exit routes of Srinagar city. Officers were asked to intensify area domination exercises and patrolling in sensitive and vulnerable locations to maintain a visible security presence and strengthen surveillance.