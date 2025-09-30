/Kashmir braces for seasons first snowfall. Met says snow on higher reaches expected

The Kashmir Valley is gearing up for its first snowfall of the 2025-2026 winter season, as the Meteorological (MeT) Department forecasts a significant weather event driven by a fresh Western Disturbance. This disturbance is expected to impact the region from the evening of October 4 through the morning of October 7, 2025, marking the first notable weather system following the withdrawal of the monsoon.

According to the MeT Department, the Western Disturbance will bring considerable snowfall to the higher altitudes of the Kashmir Valley, particularly in the mountainous regions. Weather models indicate the potential for heavy snow accumulation in areas such as Gulmarg, Sonamarg, and other elevated terrains, which could transform the scenic landscape into a winter wonderland. Lower-lying areas may experience rain or light snow, depending on the temperature and intensity of the system.

Local authorities have issued advisories urging residents and tourists to prepare for cold weather conditions and potential disruptions in travel, especially in mountainous areas prone to road closures due to snow. The MeT Department has also advised monitoring updates as the disturbance approaches, as weather patterns may evolve. This early snowfall is expected to set the stage for the winter season, boosting tourism prospects in ski destinations while prompting preparations for colder months ahead.

Heavy snowfall is likely in high-altitude areas such as Razdan Top, Sinthan Top, Zojila Pass, Peer ki Gali, and Margan Top, potentially causing road closures and travel disruptions. Moderate snowfall is expected in popular destinations like Gulmarg, Sonamarg, Gurez Valley plains, Doodhpathri, and Tosa Maidan, transforming these areas into picturesque winter landscapes.

Temperatures across the Kashmir Valley will begin to decline starting October 1, with a sharp drop anticipated from October 4. On October 5 and 6, daytime temperatures in the Kashmir plains are projected to range between 10°C and 12°C, signaling the onset of colder weather. Authorities advise residents and tourists to prepare for chilly conditions, stock up on essentials, and stay updated on weather advisories, particularly for travel in mountainous regions. This early snowfall is expected to boost tourism in ski resorts while necessitating precautions for the colder months ahead.

Following the passage of the Western Disturbance from October 4 to October 7, 2025, the Kashmir Valley will experience a significant shift in weather, heralding the onset of winter. In the higher altitudes, temperatures are expected to plummet to freezing levels, with sub-zero conditions likely in areas such as Razdan Top, Sinthan Top, and Zojila Pass. Meanwhile, nighttime temperatures in the Kashmir plains will drop to a chilly 4°C to 5°C, signaling the start of the cold season.

This weather event marks the official arrival of winter in the region, prompting residents and visitors to prepare for colder days ahead. Authorities recommend taking precautions, such as ensuring adequate heating and monitoring road conditions, as the valley transitions into its winter phase.