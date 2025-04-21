The Indian Army has launched coordinated relief and restoration operations in the Ramban area after the cloudburst and intense rainfall that struck the region. The Indian Army along with the civil administration has been working on the restoration operations to assist affected civilians and restore connectivity along the National Highway 44 (NH44).

Indian Army's Quick Reaction Teams (QRTs) from Banihal, Karachial, Digdaul, Maitra, and Chanderkote were rapidly mobilised to provide relief to stranded travellers. Army personnel extended support by distributing tea and hot meals, offering temporary shelter, and providing basic medical aid to those in need.

The National Highway that connects Kashmir to Ladakh, Kashmir to Jammu and Srinagar to Gurez have been shut due to landslides and snow in the area. Meanwhile the administration has also started a massive rescue and relief operation in the area along with Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Multiple Teams of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, SDRF, Civil QRTs, and other stakeholder departments and agencies, besides volunteers from the local NGOs have been working for the rescue and restoration operations in Ramban.

The Kashmir Government had shut down all Schools in view of the continuous rains across the region. ''In light of the continuing severe weather conditions and forecasts, it has been decided that classwork in all schools of the valley shall remain suspended for one day tomorrow (21st April), '' said a government order.

Fresh snowfall has taken place across various higher reaches of the Kashmir Valley including Gurez, Sonamarg and Minimarg area. Kargil division in Ladakh also witnessed snowfall.

The water level across various water tributaries and rivers have been flowing higher as well. River Jhelum which was flowing at its lowest few weeks ago suddenly has water levels coming up fast. Although the Flood and Irrigation department has said that there is no danger of floods due to it. But many areas were waterlogged due to the rains since April 20.