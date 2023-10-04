Kashmir: 2 terrorists killed in Kulgam, Rajouri operation continues on day 4

Two terrorists were gunned down in an encounter in South Kashmir's Kulgam district on Wednesday (Oct 4). The operation began earlier in the day in the Kujjar area of Kulgam district.

Security forces had a tip-off about the presence of terrorists in the area after which a cordon and search operation was launched. During the search operations, terrorists fired on the security forces, resulting in a gun battle.

''2 terrorists killed. Bodies of the killed terrorists being retrieved from the site of encounter. Cordon & search operation is still in progress. Further details shall follow,” said Vijay Kumar, ADG, Jammu and Kashmir Police.

The bodies of the terrorists have not been retrieved yet from the operation site as security forces continue their combing operation in the area. Jammu and Kashmir Police had a tip-off about the presence of 2-3 terrorists held up in the area.

One more operation is on in the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir in the Rajouri sector. The operation started on October 2 and still continues in the dense forest area of Kalakote in Rajouri district.

The Indian army said that specific intelligence about the movement of some unidentified individuals was received on Oct 1 by Jammu & Kashmir Police.

It must be noted that the army had conducted a successful operation in the same area on Sept 13, which enabled a continuous flow of intelligence from the region, helped the army establish domination and exerted pressure on the terrorists.

''The operation is still under progress. However, following points can be given out in further update of the operation. Timely & accurate intelligence. Full Synergy with JKP. Operation is being conducted in Different terrain, therefore it is being done very deliberately to avoid collateral damage. Full support was provided by Awaam in the operation, '' said Lt Col Suneel Bartwal PRO(Defence) Jammu.

At both the operation sites, security forces continue to carry out a combing operation.