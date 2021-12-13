Kashi Vishwanath Corridor inauguration: Indian PM Modi invokes Mahadev Lord Shiva in Varanasi

In a speech at the inauguration of the first phase of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi invoked Mahadev Lord Shiv on Monday.

The prime minister said there is only one government in Kashi and it is of Lord Shiv. Modi said, “Nothing happens without Shiv's blessings.”

The PM talked about Kashi’s significance in the history. “For years, Kashi has stood tall even after facing the test of time. Kashi has seen several ups and downs in history. It also faced several tyrants in history like Aurangzeb,” said Modi.

The leader also talked in the local lingo at the event. “History is being created today. The Vishwanath Temple is a reflection of culture,” added Modi.

Kashi Vishwanath Dham will spread over five lakh square feet and connect the temple premises to the Ganga river and also provide several facilities to devotees.

“Temples that disappeared were reestablished here. The ancient and present are intermingling today,” added the PM.

Modi also urged people to make a commitment to 'swachhta', 'srijan' and 'aatmanirbhar' India.

“The inauguration of Kashi Vishwanath Dham will give decisive direction to India and herald bright future,” said PM Modi.

On arriving in Kashi, the leader paid obeisance at Kaal Bhairav Temple and also took dip in Ganga.

BJP President J P Nadda, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and a large number of saints from the country also attended the event.

(With inputs from agencies)