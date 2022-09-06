Kartavya Path: Rajpath & Central Vista lawns get a new name in a bid to 'abolition of colonial symbols'

The Rajpath and Central Vista lawns will now be known as "Kartavya Path," according to a report from ANI on Monday. The decision was made just a few days after Chhatrapati Shivaji's seal was placed on the Indian Navy's new ensign in place of the colonial St. George's Cross (flag).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a point of calling for the eradication of symbols associated with a colonial mentality in his Independence Day speech on August 15.

Rajpath literally means "king's way" and was constructed in the early 20th century during British control. In honour of King George V, it was given that name.

Race Course Road was renamed Lok Kalyan Marg in 2015, and that's where the Prime Minister's official house is.

Additionally, streets with Mughal emperor names have been renamed. APJ Abdul Kalam Road replaced Aurangzeb Road as of 2015.

The name of Dalhousie Road was changed to Dara Shikoh Road in 2017. Shah Jahan, the Mughal emperor, had an eldest son named Dara Shikoh. Aurangzeb, the younger brother who wished to take the throne, assassinated Dara Shikoh.

In addition, Teen Murti Chowk was renamed Teen Murti Haifa Chowk in 2018. There have been numerous suggestions to rename Akbar Road, but nothing has been implemented as of yet.

The Central Vista redevelopment project, the nation's power corridor, also calls for a new triangular Parliament building, a shared central secretariat, a new prime minister's mansion, an office for the prime minister, and a new vice-presidential enclave.

State-of-the-art food booths, red granite walkways with vegetation all around, vending zones, parking lots, and round-the-clock security will be present on the redesigned Central Vista Avenue along the Rajpath. The only thing people would miss is the fact that food will no longer be permitted on the lawns between India Gate and Man Singh Road.

