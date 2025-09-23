Google Preferred
Karnataka weather updates: Heavy rain lashes Bengaluru, other districts; IMD warns of more showers for a week

Vinay Prasad Sharma
Edited By Vinay Prasad Sharma
Published: Sep 23, 2025, 10:33 IST | Updated: Sep 23, 2025, 10:33 IST
Representational Image. Photograph: (ANI)

Story highlights

Rainfall has been reported in Belagavi, Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, Chamarajanagar, Chikkaballapur, Chitradurga, Davangere, Kolar, Mandya, Mysuru, Ramanagara, Tumakuru, and Vijayanagara.

After rain was witnessed on Tuesday morning in Bengaluru, Karnataka, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for several districts of the state, indicating heavy rain accompanied by thundershowers. For the next 24 hours, Bengaluru and the surrounding areas are expected to experience generally cloudy weather with light to moderate rain/thundershowers. The maximum and minimum temperatures are forecasted to be 28°C and 20°C, respectively.

IMD also predict light to moderate rain in the coastal districts of Karnataka on Tuesday. Heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms in several other districts, including Raichur, Koppal, Bagalkot, Vijayapura, Yadgir, Kalaburagi, and Bidar, in the northern interior. In addition, thunderstorms are likely in several districts, including Bellary, Bangalore, Chamarajanagar, Chikkaballapur, Chikkamagaluru, Chitradurga, Davangere, Hassan, Kodagu, Kolar, Mandya, Mysore and Ramanagara of the southern interior.

IMD predicts rain for the next week

IMD has also predicted rainfall across most districts of Karnataka, including Bengaluru, for the next week. Heavy rains are expected in the northern inland regions, with a yellow alert issued for seven districts: Bagalkote, Bidar, Kalaburagi, Koppal, Raichur, Vijayapura, and Yadgir. From September 27 onwards, heavy rainfall is likely in Shivamogga, Kodagu, Hassan, Chikkamagaluru, Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, and Udupi districts.

Meanwhile, rainfall has been reported in Belagavi, Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, Chamarajanagar, Chikkaballapur, Chitradurga, Davangere, Kolar, Mandya, Mysuru, Ramanagara, Tumakuru, and Vijayanagara.

Showers were also recorded in several towns, including Tidagundi, Bilagi, Kerur, Manvi, Yadrami, Kushtagi, Almatti, Devarahipparagi, Gulegodu, Afzalpur, Annigere, Belluru, Gurumitkal, Saidapur, Shorapur, Zalki, Agumbe, Aurad, Basavanabagewadi, Gabbur, Gopalanagar, Kembhavi, Lokapur, Sedam, and several others.

In the city centre, temperatures were 27.4°C (max) and 20.6°C (min), while at KIAL the maximum was 28.4°C. At JKVK, the maximum was 27.6°C and the minimum was 18.8°C. Other recorded temperatures include: Honnavar (29.7°C max, 25.9°C min), Karwar (32.4°C max, 25.6°C min), Mangaluru Airport (29.6°C max, 23.8°C min), Shaktinagar (30.5°C max, 22.2°C min), Belagavi Airport (29.2°C max, 20.4°C min), Bidar (28.8°C max, 20.4°C min), Vijayapura (30.5°C max, 20.5°C min), Dharwad (29.0°C max), Gadag (29.4°C max, 20.2°C min), Kalaburagi (30.2°C max, 21.4°C min), Haveri (26.2°C max, 21.2°C min), Koppal (29.7°C max, 23.3°C min), and Raichur (31.6°C max, 22.0°C min).

