/Karnataka weather updates: Heavy rain lashes Bengaluru, other districts; IMD warns of more showers for a week

After rain was witnessed on Tuesday morning in Bengaluru, Karnataka, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for several districts of the state, indicating heavy rain accompanied by thundershowers. For the next 24 hours, Bengaluru and the surrounding areas are expected to experience generally cloudy weather with light to moderate rain/thundershowers. The maximum and minimum temperatures are forecasted to be 28°C and 20°C, respectively.

IMD also predict light to moderate rain in the coastal districts of Karnataka on Tuesday. Heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms in several other districts, including Raichur, Koppal, Bagalkot, Vijayapura, Yadgir, Kalaburagi, and Bidar, in the northern interior. In addition, thunderstorms are likely in several districts, including Bellary, Bangalore, Chamarajanagar, Chikkaballapur, Chikkamagaluru, Chitradurga, Davangere, Hassan, Kodagu, Kolar, Mandya, Mysore and Ramanagara of the southern interior.

IMD predicts rain for the next week

Add WION as a Preferred Source

IMD has also predicted rainfall across most districts of Karnataka, including Bengaluru, for the next week. Heavy rains are expected in the northern inland regions, with a yellow alert issued for seven districts: Bagalkote, Bidar, Kalaburagi, Koppal, Raichur, Vijayapura, and Yadgir. From September 27 onwards, heavy rainfall is likely in Shivamogga, Kodagu, Hassan, Chikkamagaluru, Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, and Udupi districts.

Meanwhile, rainfall has been reported in Belagavi, Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, Chamarajanagar, Chikkaballapur, Chitradurga, Davangere, Kolar, Mandya, Mysuru, Ramanagara, Tumakuru, and Vijayanagara.

Showers were also recorded in several towns, including Tidagundi, Bilagi, Kerur, Manvi, Yadrami, Kushtagi, Almatti, Devarahipparagi, Gulegodu, Afzalpur, Annigere, Belluru, Gurumitkal, Saidapur, Shorapur, Zalki, Agumbe, Aurad, Basavanabagewadi, Gabbur, Gopalanagar, Kembhavi, Lokapur, Sedam, and several others.