Karnataka doctor who treated coronavirus victim tests positive for COVID-19

A 63-year-old doctor, who treated the Kalaburagi patient killed by coronavirus last week, has tested positive for the disease.

"The doctor and his seven family members have been put under strict home quarantine," the government said.

Also read: Karnataka reports two new coronavirus cases

Karnataka has reported 10 positive coronavirus cases till date.

Out of these cases, three have been reported in the last 24 hours, said Karnataka government on Tuesday.

Also see: Confirmed coronavirus cases rise to 125 in India

The state had reported one death in Kalaburagi due to the infection last week. Karnataka health minister B Sriramulu held a meeting with health department officials at Mangalore today to review the prevailing situation.