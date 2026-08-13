The Bengaluru City Police have appealed to residents to remain calm and cooperate with authorities ahead of the Karnataka bandh on Thursday (Aug 13), amid protests over the Cauvery water dispute.

In a statement issued on Wednesday (Aug 12) ahead of the Karnataka Bandh, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh said several organisations had called for the statewide bandh against the Cauvery Water Management Authority's order on water allocation to Tamil Nadu. At the same time, some organisations have informed the police that they do not support the shutdown.

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Police warn against forced shutdowns

The police said citizens have a democratic right to protest peacefully, but stressed that this cannot come at the expense of others' right to go about their daily lives.

The department specifically warned that no individual or organisation should force people to join the bandh, threaten them into closing shops or establishments, block roads or compel anyone to participate in protests.

Any violence, threats, damage to public or private property, obstruction of traffic or essential services, or attempts to take the law into one's own hands will be dealt with "firmly and appropriately in accordance with the law", the police said.

Schools, offices, shops expected to remain open

For Bengaluru residents, the police statement indicates that normal activity is expected to continue during the bandh.

Schools and colleges, offices, shops and commercial establishments, public transport and other regular services are expected to function as usual. Residents have been asked to continue their daily activities without fear or apprehension.

However, the statement does not rule out the possibility of disruptions arising from protests or localised incidents.

Security stepped up across Bengaluru

The police said precautionary measures have already been put in place across the city. Adequate personnel have been deployed at important and sensitive locations, while additional patrolling and security arrangements are being carried out to maintain public order.

"Bengaluru City has always demonstrated a spirit of peace, mutual respect, and cooperation. In order to uphold this tradition, all members of organisations and the general public are requested to extend their full cooperation to the Bengaluru City Police and help ensure that the city remains peaceful, safe and normal," the Commissioner said.