‘K Kavitha paid ₹1000 million ($12 mn) to AAP leaders’, Enforcement Directorate says

The Enforcement Directorate alleged on Monday that K Kavitha, a leader of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), conspired with top leaders including Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to pay ₹1000 million ($12 million).

According to an ED statement, "Kavitha along with others "conspired with the top leaders of AAP including Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia for getting favours in the Delhi excise policy-formulation and implementation."

"In exchange of these favours, she was involved in paying ₹100 crore to the leaders of AAP," the agency added.

Last week, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) apprehended the daughter of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who remains in the agency's custody until March 23. According to the ED, "corruption and conspiracy" in the development and execution of Delhi's excise policy resulted in "a consistent flow of illicit funds in the guise of kickbacks from wholesalers" to the AAP.

The Enforcement Directorate claimed that the 45-year-old BRS leader and her associates were intended to retrieve the pre-paid proceeds of illegal activity given to the AAP and to subsequently generate profits or proceeds of crime through this comprehensive scheme.

‘Kavitha a key conspirator’: ED

During the request for remand of the BRS MLC, the ED informed the special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court that Kavitha was identified as "one of the masterminds, a pivotal conspirator, and a beneficiary of the Delhi excise policy scandal."

Kavitha had previously stated that she had not engaged in any wrongdoing and accused the Centre of utilizing the ED due to the BJP's failure to gain entry into Telangana indirectly. The AAP has accused the BJP of employing the ED and CBI as their "enforcers" to eliminate political adversaries.

The agency reported conducting searches at 245 locations nationwide since the case's filing in 2022, resulting in the arrest of 15 individuals, including former Delhi deputy CM and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia, AAP leader Sanjay Singh, and several liquor businessmen.

So far, the agency has submitted a total of six charge sheets in this matter and has seized assets valued at more than ₹128 crore (around $15 million).