Srinagar: The security forces have intensified the operations to crush the communication network of terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir by curbing the use of SIM cards by terrorists in the region.

Multiple raids have taken place across various districts of Jammu and Kashmir, including Srinagar, Ganderbal, Anantnag, Budgam, Pulwama, Shopian, Bandipora, Samba, and Kishtwar. Over 300 individuals have been arrested by security forces for questioning. Jammu and Kashmir Police say the operation will prevent the unauthorised issuance and misuse of SIM cards.

Jammu and Kashmir Police officials say that they want to ensure the security and integrity of communication networks across the region.

“We have recently intensified the action, but nevertheless, this has been a continuous process. I will give you some statistics since 2022. We have registered around 38 FIRs for misuse of SIM cards, supposedly some person is involved in unlawful acts and terror activities, and he is using a SIM card that is not registered in his name but someone else’s. In such cases, we have filed 38 FIRs, and 323 people have been arrested in those cases, and by consequence of this, 587 vendors who provide SIM cards, their licences have been cancelled,” said Imtiyaz Hussain, SSP Srinagar, Jammu Kashmir Police.

Jammu and Kashmir Police has visited all the SIM card vendors across the region to see if the compliance norms are being followed by them. The police also appealed to the vendors to exercise caution and issue SIM cards only once they verify the antecedents of the individuals. Police say anyone found flouting the rules and misusing these SIM cards for any terror activity will face strict legal action.

“We are quite determined and committed not to allow anyone using any facility provided by the government for the citizens for terror activities and any unlawful activity. Our actions also speak about that, and I want to caution those people who are providing such SIM cards and such facilities or any such kind of logistic support to the terrorists or terror associates that they should be ready to face the consequences, and action will be taken against them. At the same time, it’s imperative to everyone that any facility that’s provided by the government should honour the commitment they give while getting that SIM card. If there is any breach of trust that can’t be tolerated,” said SSP Srinagar, Imtiyaz Hussain.

Security forces across the Union Territory have intensified anti-terror operations after the recent terror attack on an ex-army man and his family in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district. A massive crackdown was launched across Kashmir Valley after the attack, and hundreds of individuals were taken into custody for questioning.