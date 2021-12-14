J&K attack’s death toll reaches 3; one terrorist killed in Poonch encounter

After a police constable succumbed to injuries, the death toll reached three on Tuesday in the terror attack on a police bus in Jammu and Kashmir, the officials said.

At the Army's 92 Base hospital, constable Rameez Ahmad of the Jammu and Kashmir Armed Police’s 9th Battalion succumbed to injuries, added officials.

Meanwhile, in an encounter with security forces, a terrorist was also killed in Poonch district on Tuesday, as per authorities.

On receiving intelligence inputs, the army and the Jammu and Kashmir police launched an operation in Behramgala area of Poonch, said a defence spokesperson.

During the operation, the terrorists opened fire at the security personnel in an attempt to flee in the early hours of Tuesday, spokesperson added.

As troops retaliated, one terrorist was killed in the encounter, the spokesperson further said.

From the site, an AK-47 rifle, four magazines and pouches were seized.

The attack on the police bus, was carried out by little known outfit, Kashmir Tigers, which is believed to be the front of Jaish-e-Mohammad, at Zewan on the outskirts of Srinagar on Monday.

In the attack, assistant sub inspector Ghulam Hassan and constable Shafeeq Ali were killed. Around 12 others, including Rameez, had got hurt.

