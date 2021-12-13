Terrorists open fire on police vehicle in Srinagar; 2 security personnel killed

Two Jammu and Kashmir Policemen have been killed while 12 others were injured in a terror attack in Zewan area on the outskirts of Srinagar. The policemen were in a bus when terrorists fired on them indiscriminately injuring 14 soldiers.

#Terrorists fired upon a police vehicle near Zewan in Pantha Chowk area of #Srinagar. 14 personnel #injured in the attack. All the injured personnel evacuated to hospital. Area cordoned off. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) December 13, 2021 ×

"Among the injured police personnel, 01 ASI & a selection grade constable succumbed to their injuries & attained martyrdom," said Jammu and Kashmir police.

The Jammu and Kashmir police has cordoned off the whole area where the attack took place. The incident happened close to the Police camp at Zewan which is adjacent to the national highway.

Police sources say the firing lasted for around five minutes and terrorists knew about the movement of the bus. Since it was dark the terrorists managed to flee from the spot.

Earlier today there was an encounter between security forces and terrorists in Srinagar's Rangret area. Two Lashker terrorists were killed in the encounter.

''One of the killed terrorist has been identified as Aadil Ahmad Wani son of Bashir Ahmad Wani resident of Daramdoora Shopian (a Pakistan trained “A” category terrorist) while as another killed terrorist as per the credible sources is a foreign terrorist, yet same is being further ascertained. Both the killed terrorists were affiliated with proscribed terror outfit LeT, '' said Jammu and Kashmir police.

Arms & ammunition including 2 AK rifles and other incriminating materials were recovered from the site of the encounter.