/Jharkhand unveils Rs 1,150 crore AI roadmap to transform governance over next five years

The Jharkhand government unveiled a revolutionary plan to expand the state’s digital infrastructure and integrate artificial intelligence (AI) into governance. As per the announcement made during the inaugural session of the two-day National Stakeholders’ Consultation 2026 in New Delhi on Wednesday (Jul 8), the government has proposed an investment of Rs 1,150 crore over the next five years.

During the consultation, the state government presented the draft Jharkhand Artificial Intelligence (AI) Policy 2026–2031. The policy is aimed at integrating AI across key sectors, including education, healthcare, agriculture, mining, environmental management and disaster response, to improve governance and public service delivery.

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As part of the framework, the state has also proposed the Chief Minister Data Intelligence Platform (CM-DIP), an AI-powered system that will enable real-time monitoring of government programmes. The platform is expected to help departments track implementation, analyse data and make faster, evidence-based decisions.

The state has also proposed AI-based systems for specific sectors. The Health & Nutrition Vigilance System (HNVS) will focus on tracking healthcare and nutrition-related programmes, while the Critical Minerals Administration System (CMAS) will use data analysis to support mineral management.

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According to the government, the AI roadmap is expected to attract more than Rs 10,000 crore in investments by 2050. During the consultation, the state also signed 14 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with a proposed investment value of Rs 99,639 crore, covering projects across multiple sectors.

The initiative is expected to strenthen the state’s position as an investment destination for technology-led industries. The move comes as several states explore the use of emerging technologies in administration. Jharkhand’s consultation brought together government officials, industry representatives and technology experts to discuss the role of AI in governance.