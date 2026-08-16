/Jharkhand students demand CM Hemant Soren's resignation, urges Congress to 'withdraw support' from JMM govt

The students protest in Jharkhand that entered day 23rd on Saturday (Aug 15) forced the protesting aspirants to demand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's resignation as they accused the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Congress coalition of playing politics with their careers. The students announced their plan to gherao Chief Minister Hemant Soren's residence on August 20, if their grievances remain unaddressed. As part of the intensified campaign, student leaders also announced plans to burn effigies of CM Soren and senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi across all 24 district headquarters in Jharkhand on 16 August. The students are protesting against irregularities in Jharkhand Public Service Commission – Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JPSC-JSSC) examinations. Last week, they marched to the Assembly in Ranchi and faced lathi-charged, tear gas and water cannons.

"We will gherao the chief minister's residence on August 20. We seek his resignation as both the JMM and the Congress are playing politics with us. We also demand that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi withdraw support from the JMM-led coalition if the CM is not listening to him," JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch leader Ravindra Paswan said.



Meanwhile, students on Aug 15 participated in Tiranga march. JLKM leader Devendra Mahto, who has been on a fast for 14 days, alleged that police prevented him from leaving Sadar Hospital to participate in the march. Videos showed Mahto scuffling with security personnel while attempting to leave the hospital.

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What are the steps taken by the Jharkhand govt?

The Jharkhand government, meanwhile, agreed to cancel three examinations, including the preliminary examination of the 14th JPSC Combined Civil Services. The state government also agreed to bring in the Enforcement Directorate (ED) into alleged financial irregularities related to the 14th JPSC exam. However, the government did not agree to trasnfer the case from state CID to CBI. CID arrested L Khiangte, the former chief of the Jharkhand PSC.

CM Soren appealed to protesting students to resolve their concerns through dialogue, assuring them that the government would act on their demands. He said the administration was working to make the examination system more transparent, secure and accountable. In a post on X, CM Soren said the protesting students had raised their demands peacefully and that expressing their views was their democratic right. He said it was the government’s responsibility to respect their concerns and assured them that their demands would be addressed with seriousness and sensitivity.