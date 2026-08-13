/'56 inch ka chhota bandar vs Jharkhand pe jawab do': Protest marks last day of Monsoon Session as it ends in washout

Both Houses of the Parliament - the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha was adjourned sine die on Aug 13 - resulting in the Monsoon Session being a complete washout. Parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju addressed media after conclusion of Monsoon Session of Parliament. He said that it was not successful, adding that only 12 bills were passed. In the Lok Sabha, only 19 per cent productivity was achieved relative to the total time allotted and in the Rajya Sabha, productivity stood at 39 per cent. Rijiju also said that Opposition parties created a ruckus and staged walkouts, while the majority NDA parties and MPs from some opposition parties participated in the debates and discussions.
The last day of Monsoon Session
The last day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament marked with ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Opposition INDIA bloc staging high-voltage counter-protests at the steps of Makar Dwar inside the Parliament complex. The BJP staged a protest at the Makar Dwar stairs within the Parliament against Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi over the Congress party's lack of acknowledgement regarding the ongoing protests in Jharkhand and police brutality against the students. The Congress and other Opposition parties also protested at the other end of Makar Dwar, and resorted to sloganeering, "56 inch ka chhota bandar, jaldi aao sadan ke andar." They questioned the government over the lack of accountability from the Government and police brutality on protesting students in New Delhi on Jul 20.
How many bills was passed?
A total of 12 new Bills were introduced in Parliament during the Monsoon Session of the Parliament. Of these, 10 were introduced in the Lok Sabha and 2 in the Rajya Sabha. None of the 12 Bills was referred to a Standing Committee. Of the Bills introduced, eight were passed by both Houses of Parliament: the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, MSME Development (Amendment) Bill, Taxation and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, Bankers’ Books Evidence Bill and Tribunals Reforms Bill. Two Bills were passed by only one House, both by the Lok Sabha. These were the Kerala (Alteration of Name) Bill and the National Co-operative Development Corporation (Amendment) Bill. The remaining two Bills had been introduced but were yet to be passed by either House. These were the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill and the Indian Statistical Institute Bill.