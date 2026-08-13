/'56 inch ka chhota bandar vs Jharkhand pe jawab do': Protest marks last day of Monsoon Session as it ends in washout

Both Houses of the Parliament - the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha was adjourned sine die on Aug 13 - resulting in the Monsoon Session being a complete washout. Parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju addressed media after conclusion of Monsoon Session of Parliament. He said that it was not successful, adding that only 12 bills were passed. In the Lok Sabha, only 19 per cent productivity was achieved relative to the total time allotted and in the Rajya Sabha, productivity stood at 39 per cent. Rijiju also said that Opposition parties created a ruckus and staged walkouts, while the majority NDA parties and MPs from some opposition parties participated in the debates and discussions.

Also Read: How many Bills have been passed in Monsoon Session of Parliament

The last day of Monsoon Session

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The last day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament marked with ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Opposition INDIA bloc staging high-voltage counter-protests at the steps of Makar Dwar inside the Parliament complex. The BJP staged a protest at the Makar Dwar stairs within the Parliament against Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi over the Congress party's lack of acknowledgement regarding the ongoing protests in Jharkhand and police brutality against the students. The Congress and other Opposition parties also protested at the other end of Makar Dwar, and resorted to sloganeering, "56 inch ka chhota bandar, jaldi aao sadan ke andar." They questioned the government over the lack of accountability from the Government and police brutality on protesting students in New Delhi on Jul 20.

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