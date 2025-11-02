Patna Police on Saturday arrested JD(U) candidate from Mokama, Anant Singh, in connection with the murder of Jan Suraaj worker Dularchand Yadav. A police team, led by Patna SSP, reached Anant Singh’s Kargil Market residence in Barh and took him into custody. Singh is being brought to Patna for questioning. Dular Chand Yadav, a Jan Suraaj Party supporter, died due to a ruptured lung and multiple rib fractures during election campaigning in Mokama, Patna. The autopsy ruled out gunshot as the cause of death. The violence broke out on Thursday during campaigning for the Assembly elections when two groups clashed and opened fire.

Police had registered three FIRs related to the incident and arrested two people. The FIR, lodged by Yadav’s grandson, named Anant Singh and four others as accused. The second FIR was filed by the rival faction, while the third was registered by the police based on their own investigation.

‘Attack a conspiracy of former RJD MP Surajbhan Singh’

Anant Singh, a well-known local strongman, has alleged that the attack was a conspiracy orchestrated by former RJD MP Surajbhan Singh, husband of RJD candidate Veena Devi.

“We were meeting people and asking for votes when supporters of another candidate started shouting slogans. I told my supporters not to respond and moved ahead. Surajbhan’s people attacked our vehicles. Dularchand was the first to raise his hand. This entire game is being played by Surajbhan Singh,” Anant Singh claimed.

The murder of Dularchand Yadav has heightened tensions in Mokama. During Yadav’s funeral procession, stones were reportedly pelted at the vehicle of RJD candidate and strongman Surajbhan Singh’s wife, damaging the car. Surajbhan Singh and his wife Veena Devi urged the Election Commission to intervene in the matter.

A case was registered against Anant Singh and his five supporters. The FIR, filed on the complaint of Yadav’s relative Neeraj Kumar, says that Anant Singh fired the bullet that hit Yadav in the thigh before his supporters beat him and ran him over with a vehicle.

Anant Singh’s supporters have also lodged an FIR accusing Jan Suraaj candidate Piyush Priyadarshi and four others, Lakhan Mahto, Nitish Mahto, Ishwar Mahto, and Ajay Mahto, of involvement in the incident.

Two SHOs suspended after murder of Dular Chand Yadav

Meanwhile, two station house officers (SHOs) have been suspended in connection with the murder of Dular Chand Yadav, officials confirmed on Saturday (November 1).

Ghoswari SHO Madhusudan Kumar and Bhadaur SHO Ravi Ranjan have been suspended in the case.

Taking firm action, the Election Commission on Saturday ordered the replacement of the superintendent of police (SP), Patna Rural, and the Mokama returning officer. The poll panel also called for initiation of disciplinary proceedings against Mokama returning officer Chandan Kumar and two sub-divisional police officers, Rakesh Kumar and Abhishek Singh, “at the earliest” and asked for the report to be furnished to the commission.

The EC also directed the immediate suspension of Abhishek Singh over the purported ‘law and order’ lapse.

On Friday, the Election Commission also sought a report from Bihar’s Director General of Police (DGP) Vinay Kumar regarding the incident.