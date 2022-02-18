Jammu & Kashmir government all set to roll out land passbooks for residents

The Jammu and Kashmir government will start issuing trilingual land passbooks to the landholders starting from February 19 (Saturday).

As the name suggests, the land passbooks would contain details of a resident’s land records in Hindi, Urdu and English languages.

The aim is to make it an easy and simple document for reference and record in Hindi, Urdu and English language under the government’s initiative towards good governance and ease of convenience for the citizens.

“To begin with, seven tehsils (townships) of Srinagar district and 21 tehsils of Jammu district would receive the land passbooks across 28 locations,” the J&K government said in a statement.

The land passbooks will be issued to every landholder in the Union Territory.

With scanning and digitisation of land records already under implementation for the convenience of citizens, the revenue department has also framed the Jammu and Kashmir Land Passbook Rules 2022 to procure land passbooks through online mode.

“The land passbooks will be issued to every landholder. It will contain past settlement records to enable him to make use for credit facilities and for other related matters. The land passbook prescribed by the Revenue Department is true to the record and can be generated online by landholder without visiting any revenue office,” it said.

Asserting that the land passbook is a step towards e-governance, the government said that the document will be a valid entity carrying the same evidentiary value as if being certified copies of Record-of-Rights before courts and financial institutions.

It is an authoritative document for grant of financial assistance by a financial institution, it said.

''Each land passbooks has a unique ID and QR code as an additional security feature. With the help of QR code, any institution, individual or an agency can verify the credentials and authenticity of the Land Passbook,” the government said.