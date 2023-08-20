Jammu and Kashmir Bank fires its Chief Manager reportedly planted by Pakistan's ISI in 1990

Jammu and Kashmir Bank this week reportedly fired its Chief Manager Sajad Ahmad Bazaz after he purportedly turned out a "terror asset" and an "agent of Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence", region's Daily Excelsior paper reported.

In an order, the Managing Director of the bank stated that "after considering the facts and circumstances of the case contained in the report received from credible agencies that the activities of Sajad Ahmad Bazaz, posted at Internal Communication and Marketing Department are such as to warrant his dismissal from service under Rule/Provision 12.29 in OSM (Officers Service Manual)."

'Bazaz was one of the most important Pakistani assets': Report

According to sources cited by Daily Excelsior newspaper, the current bank management had no clue that Bazaz was one of the most important Pakistani assets, secretly working for ISI and terror outfits.

The report added that following the abrogation of Article 370 of Indian constitution in August 2019 that gave Jammu and Kashmir a special status within Indian union, the top investigators were probing link of deep ISI assets within the terror ecosystem and his name cropped up.

Bazaz was planted by Pakistani intelligence agencies: Report

The investigators reportedly found that Bazaz, originally a resident of Batamaloo Srinagar, was planted in J&K Bank in 1990 by Pakistan ISI.

He was appointed as Cashier-cum-Clerk.

The Daily Excelsior report said that Sajad was an embedded asset of the terrorist-separatist networks working on behalf of ISI.

Bazaz while being a full-time employee of J&K Bank was also a full-timer with a Kashmir based newspaper as a correspondent-cum-columnist under a different name.

Also read | Army dog Axel killed during encounter with terrorists in J&K

"This is open knowledge and known to all. Evidence collected by the agencies suggests that did not have honest intentions as a parallel employee of the newspaper can be seen in the different names under which he wrote and publish. Initially he used 'Sajjad Ahmad' as his penname. He cleverly added one additional ‘j’ and also dropped his surname ‘Bazaz’. Later with passage of time he got emboldened when neither his employer nor the law of the land could take cognizance of his wrongdoings, Sajad added his surname and wrote under byline ‘Sajjad Bazaz’," Daily Excelsior paper cited an official source as saying.

Also watch | J&K Bank Fraud case: Jammu Anti-corruption bureau lodges FIR

Sajad through his ground reporting and opinion pieces published in his weekly columns titled 'Off The Record' and 'What’s Up', toed the Pakistani line of UN intervention in Kashmir, tripartite talks and human rights violations.

He authored numerous write-ups and opinion pieces in the newspaper that supported the Pakistan ISI and terror outfits narrative on Kashmir.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE