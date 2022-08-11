Jagdeep Dhankhar takes oath as India's 14th vice president

Jagdeep Dhankhar took oath as India's fourteenth vice president on Thursday.

Dhankhar had defeated Margaret Alva during the elections held last week as he garnered 528 of the total valid votes. Alva secured 182 votes during the elections.

President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath to Dhankhar at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Dhankhar's predecessor M Venkaiah Naidu were present during the ceremony.

Earlier in the day, Jagdeep Dhankhar visited the memorial of Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat.

Felt blessed, inspired and motivated to be ever in service of Bharat in serene sublimity of Raj Ghat while paying respects to Pujya Bapu. pic.twitter.com/Uzh85n47LN — Jagdeep Dhankhar Vice-President of India (@jdhankhar1) August 11, 2022

"Felt blessed, inspired and motivated to be ever in service of Bharat in serene sublimity of Raj Ghat while paying respects to Pujya Bapu," Dhankhar tweeted.

Dhankhar, 71, had earlier served in the Congress and the Janta Dal before joining the BJP in 2003.

