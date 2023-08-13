Jadavpur Univ student death: 2 more arrested, police probing sexual harassment angle

Police in West Bengal's Kolkata have arrested two more people in connection with the ragging and subsequent death of a student of Jadavpur University, according to Indian media reports on Sunday (August 13). Eighteen-year-old Swapnadip Kundu, a first-year undergraduate student of Bengali (Honours) at the university, fell to death from the second-floor balcony of the main hostel building on Wednesday night. He was taken to a hospital where he died early Thursday.

According to a report by NDTV, the Kolkata Police have now arrested Deepshekhar Dutta, a second-year economics student, and Manotosh Ghosh, a second-year sociology student for their involvement in the incident. Earlier, Sourabh Chowdhury, an ex-student of the university, was arrested following an FIR lodged by Kundu's father.

Police probing sexual harassment angle

Citing sources in the police, the NDTV report said an angle of sexual harassment was being investigated. The sources added that some social media posts indicated that students at the university often faced lewd remarks and were forced to perform sexual acts.

Earlier, a ten-member committee was dispatched to the Jadavpur University Hostel to investigate the circumstances surrounding the student's death.

Child rights body visits house of dead student

Also on Sunday, a team of the West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights visited the house of Kundu and met his family members. The team was led by Ananya Chatterjee, who is an adviser to the commission.

