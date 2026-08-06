/J&K Police issues new advisory for non-local labourers after recent terror attacks; ₹15 lakh reward announced for LeT terrorist

Jammu and Kashmir Police and security agencies have issued a fresh advisory for non-local labourers and stepped up security measures across the Valley. This comes after the two recent targeted terror attacks in South Kashmir. At the same time, security forces have pasted "Wanted" posters of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist Mohammad Latif Bhat at several locations in South Kashmir, including Srinagar's Press Enclave, announcing a cash reward of ₹15 lakh for information leading to his arrest.

The enhanced security measures come in the wake of intelligence inputs indicating that terror handlers based across the border have instructed active terrorists to carry out more soft-target attacks, particularly targeting migrant workers and security personnel.

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According to the advisory, migrant workers and their families residing in isolated, scattered locations, especially around brick kilns, have been directed to immediately relocate to populated areas closer to security establishments. Authorities have also made it mandatory for all newly arriving non-local labourers to register at the nearest police station, where their identity and intended place of stay will undergo strict security verification before permission is granted.

Security forces have further intensified night patrolling, area domination exercises, and surveillance in vulnerable locations, including brick kilns and areas with a high concentration of migrant workers. Local police have advised labourers to remain indoors after dark and immediately report any suspicious movement or activity through emergency helpline numbers circulated in their respective areas.

Meanwhile, security forces have launched an extensive manhunt for Mohammad Latif Bhat, a 22-year-old local Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist from Khrevan Chadar in Kulgam district, who is believed to be one of the few remaining active local terrorists operating in Jammu and Kashmir. Wanted posters carrying his photograph have been displayed at prominent public places, offering a reward of ₹15 lakh for credible information leading to his arrest. Authorities have assured that the identity of informants will be kept strictly confidential.

According to security agencies and police sources, Latif is suspected to be the key conspirator and the lone attacker behind the recent targeted killings in South Kashmir. Investigators believe he was responsible for the killing of Head Constable Ashiq Hussain Qureshi at Lal Chowk in Anantnag while the policeman was deployed for Amarnath Yatra duty. CCTV footage released after the incident allegedly captured the attacker fleeing the scene, with investigators identifying the suspect as Latif.

He is also believed to be behind the killing of two migrant labourers from Chhattisgarh, Deepak and Bhupinder, who were shot dead at a brick kiln in the Kelam area of Kulgam.