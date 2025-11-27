/J&K police crack down on JeI networks, Pak-linked radicalisation plot in multi-district raids; one held

In a series of synchronised operations against terror networks, Jammu & Kashmir Police conducted extensive searches and arrests across multiple districts, focusing on the banned Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) and online radicalisation threats.

In South Kashmir’s Shopian, the Jammu and Kashmir Police conducted raids targeting JeI-linked premises. Shopian Police executed meticulously coordinated searches at various locations throughout the district early today. The operations zeroed in on individuals and premises associated with JeI, which was proscribed under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, UAPA. Teams combed through suspected hideouts, seizing incriminating materials to disrupt the outfit's lingering influence in south Kashmir.

Meanwhile, Jammu Police arrested one individual and uncovered a Pakistan-linked radicalisation plot. A 19-year-old youth from Bathindi, originally from Reasi district, was arrested in connection with FIR No. 331/2025 under Section 113(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Bahu Fort Police Station. Identified as a key suspect, the accused was reportedly radicalised online and actively planning a terror attack.

Investigations revealed his mobile communications with handlers in Pakistan and other foreign countries. Digital devices seized from him are undergoing forensic analysis, with intensive questioning ongoing to unravel the full extent of the network.

In North Kashmir’s Handwara district, JK Police launched an early morning search at Jamia Islamia Institute in Waripora, conducted in the presence of an Executive Magistrate, local Lumberdar, and assisted by female officers. The operation, adhering strictly to legal protocols, resulted in the seizure of multiple electronic gadgets—including laptops, desktops, CPUs, and mobile phones for detailed examination.