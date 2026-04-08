/J&K leaders welcome ceasefire, urge dialogue after 40-day Iran-US conflict

In a unified yet nuanced response, Jammu and Kashmir’s top political leaders have reacted to the recently announced two-week ceasefire between the United States and Iran, marking the end of a tense 40-day conflict that had sent shockwaves through global energy markets and raised fears of a wider regional war.

Former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti described the ceasefire as a “day of great joy,” expressing gratitude for Iran’s resilience during the conflict. Addressing reporters in Srinagar, the PDP president praised Tehran for what she called its restraint, claiming it avoided civilian targets while withstanding heavy aggression. She also credited Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts, stating that its mediation played a crucial role in preventing further escalation.

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Echoing the call for peace, National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah welcomed the truce and emphasized dialogue as the only viable solution to conflicts in West Asia. He expressed relief over the de-escalation and urged India to take on a more proactive mediating role, noting the global implications of the conflict, particularly on vital energy supplies.

However, a more skeptical tone came from current Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who questioned the strategic outcomes of the ceasefire. In a post on X tagged #UnjustWar, he pointed out that key shipping routes like the Strait of Hormuz were already accessible before the conflict, asking what tangible gains the United States had achieved after weeks of confrontation.

Adding to the chorus, Kashmir Cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq termed the ceasefire a “welcome step toward peace,” stressing that restraint and dialogue must take precedence over military confrontation. He praised the resilience of the Iranian people and acknowledged the role of multiple actors, including Islamabad, in facilitating the agreement.