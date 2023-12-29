Israeli embassy blast: 'Highly sensitive, sealed' report to be handed over to Delhi police

National Security Group (NSG) will hand over a "highly sensitive" and "sealed" blast sample report to the Delhi Police, local media reports said citing sources in an update on the Israel embassy attack in New Delhi that took place on Tuesday (Dec 26).

"The blast sample report has been kept highly sensitive, and a sealed report will be handed over to the Delhi Police. The forensic analysis of the blast component was pending, and investigators were awaiting the results to determine further details. Forensic experts from the National Security Group (NSG) and Delhi Police collected samples from the blast site, including leaves and soil," ANI news agency reported.

In connection with the incident, authorities were also actively searching for an individual who arrived at the site in an auto-rickshaw from South Delhi's Jamia Nagar just before the low-intensity explosion took place near the Israel Embassy in New Delhi.

As per reports, the person left the area in another three-wheeler mere minutes before the explosion. The identity of this individual remained unconfirmed, however, officials are considering him as a person of interest.

In an official statement, the Israeli National Security Council declared the recent explosion near the Israeli embassy in New Delhi on December 27 as a "possible terror attack."

Following the incident, the council also issued a travel advisory urging Israeli citizens in India to exercise caution. They were mainly cautioned to avoid crowded places, including malls and markets, and to remain vigilant when visiting locations frequented by Westerners, Jews, and Israelis.

CCTV footage

CCTV footage revealed at least 12 individuals around the blast site before the incident. Efforts were underway to identify the man seen in the autos. The driver of the first auto was reportedly questioned, confirming the passenger's departure at Prithviraj Road, but was unaware of the subsequent transfer to another auto-rickshaw.

Meanwhile, to solve the case, a facial recognition system was deployed to identify individuals around the blast site and Prithviraj Road. The police recorded statements from at least eight individuals and are still awaiting forensic examination reports from the explosion site.

No casualties or damage to property were reported in the blast incident. A single-page letter in English, addressed to the Israeli ambassador, was spotted at the blast site which used threatening words.