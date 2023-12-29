Canada identifies 41-year-old suspect, Jagdish Pandher, in multiple break-and-enters at Hindu temples

In the wake of escalating violence against Hindu communities and a surge in the presence of Khalistani activities in Canada, the authorities have identified a 41-year-old suspect in connection to a series of break-and-enters at Hindu temples.

Police have identified Jagdish Pandher, a man from Brampton, as the alleged perpetrator behind multiple incidents targeting places of worship.

This also includes an incident on October 8, 2023 when the Canadian police responded to reports of a break-and-enter at a Hindu temple in Bayly Street and Krosno Boulevard neighbourhood in Pickering, Ontario.

As per Canada's Durham Regional Police, surveillance footage revealed Pandher breaking into the temple and leaving with a substantial amount of cash from donation boxes.

Subsequent investigations connected him to additional break-ins at temples in Pickering and Ajax, as well as various locations across Durham Region and the Greater Toronto Area.

"Investigators have linked the same suspect to numerous other break-and-enters at Hindu temples throughout the year. These break-and-enters occurred in Durham Region and around the Greater Toronto Area," Durham regional police said in a statement.

Despite the targeted locations being places of worship, authorities assert that the offences "do not appear to be hate crimes or motivated by hate."

These incidents of increased violence towards Hindu communities have left the people on edge.

Jagdish Pandher is now facing a list of charges, including four counts of Break-and-Enter Place Other Than Dwelling, four counts of Possess Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000, one count of Break-and-Enter with Intent, and five counts of Breach of Probation.

The incidents have prompted authorities to urge the public to contact the West Division Property Crimes Unit with any relevant information available to them.