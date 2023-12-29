Chancellor of an American university is furious after being fired for making porn films

A university in Wisconsin fired its chancellor for producing as well as appearing in pornographic videos along with his wife.



Speaking to news agency The Associated Press, former University of Wisconsin-La Crosse Chancellor Joe Gow said that the governing board of the school fired him because the university members were not comfortable with the fact that he and his wife were producing and appearing in pornographic videos.



The Universities of Wisconsin Board of Regents, which manages UW-Madison, UW-La Crosse and 11 other regional campuses, unanimously voted during a closed meeting which was convened hastily on Wednesday (Dec 27) to fire Gow.



After the voting, statements were issued by Universities of Wisconsin President Jay Rothman and regents President Karen Walsh in which they said that the regents had learned about Gow's specific conduct that subjected the university to “significant reputational harm.”



The actions of Gow were termed as “abhorrent” by Rothman, and Walsh added that she was “disgusted.” However, neither of them gave out the details of the allegations.

Speaking to The Associated Press, Gow on Thursday (Dec 28) said that the regents found out that he and his wife, former UW-La Crosse professor Carmen Wilson, were producing and making appearances in pornographic videos.

Never took university's name in video: Chancellor

He added that he never took the name of UW-La Crosse or talked about his role at the university in the videos and the sacking has violated his free speech rights.



“My wife and I live in a country where we have a First Amendment. We’re dealing with consensual adult sexuality. The regents are overreacting. They’re certainly not adhering to their own commitment to free speech or the First Amendment,” he said.



Gow further complained that the regents never informed him what policy was violated by him and he was never included in any hearing or given a chance to present his case. He added that he has been thinking about filing a lawsuit.

"I got an email last night saying I was terminated. I wish I would have had the opportunity to have a hearing. When reasonable people understand what my wife and I are creating, it calms them down," said Gow.



Meanwhile, Rothman said that Gow was not able to act as a role model for faculty, students and the community and mistakenly believed that the First Amendment equates to a “free pass to say or do anything that he pleases.”



“Good judgement requires that there are and must be limits on what is said or done by the individuals entrusted to lead our universities,” said Rothman, in reply to AP.