India: University panel says MPhil not recognised degree anymore, warns students from taking admission

After a few universities invited fresh applications for the MPhil (Master of Philosophy) programme, the University Grants Commission directed the students not to take admission as MPhil is not a recognised degree anymore.

The commission released the official notice on Tuesday (Dec 26) after a few universities invited fresh applications for the programme.

"It has come to the notice of the UGC that a few Universities are inviting fresh applications for M.Phil. (Master of Philosophy) programme. In this regard, it is to bring to the notice that MPhil is not a recognised degree," said UGC.

"The Regulation No. 14 of the UGC (Minimum Standards and Procedures for Award of PhD Degree) Regulations 2022 clearly states that Higher Educational Institutions shall not offer MPhil programme," it added.

The university panel highlighted its previous guideline by stating: "In this regard, it is informed that the UGC has framed the University Grants Commission (Minimum Standards and Procedures for Award of PhD Degree) Regulations,2022 which has been published in the Gazette of India on November 7, 2022."

The Commission further requested the universities to take immediate steps to stop the admissions to the M.Phil programme.