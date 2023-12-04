After scrutiny, UGC removes 'selfie points' with PM Modi across colleges

Days after the University Grants Commission (UGC) in India issued a diktat for colleges and universities to set up selfie points featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi across the country, the regulatory body has withdrawn the suggested designs.

Although UGC did not specify why it was rolling back the directive, it remains clear that the body had come under heavy scrutiny after it requested the 'selfie points' to be set across campuses to 'raise awareness about the country's achievement in various fields'.

Samples shared by UGC showed selfie points that had PM Modi's photo, as well as snapshots of the government's achievements in the fields of education and innovation in 3D layouts.

"These selfie points will not only serve as a source of pride, but enlighten every citizen about the transformative initiatives that have propelled India's growth on the global stage. Students and visitors should be encouraged to capture and share these special moments on social media platforms, fostering a sense of collective pride," read UGC Secretary Manish Ratnakar Joshi's letter to vice-chancellors of universities and colleges on Friday (Dec 1).

"There is a unique opportunity to harness the energy and enthusiasm of youngsters, moulding their minds with inspiration drawn from India's progress in diverse fields. The selfie points will emerge as a dynamic and engaging place to instil a sense of national pride," it added.

The decision, however, was not accepted whole-heartedly by a section with many dubbing it a political exercise, aimed to influence the students and challenged the autonomy of universities.

“We as a university community are supposed to critically engage with, not valourise, the regime. We see the UGC’s letter as a breach in terms of its power,” Maya Hohna, a member of the academic council of Delhi University was quoted as saying by Telegraph.

“It is unnecessary political interference. Universities are an autonomous open space; they are required to be kept autonomous.”

This is not the first time when the UGC has come under scanner for such a move. In 2021, during the COVID-19 pandemic, the body asked colleges and universities to display promotional banners and hoardings on the free vaccination drive.

The designs of the hoardings carried a message thanking PM Modi in Hindi and English.

"Vaccines for all, free for all, world's largest free vaccination campaign, thank you, PM Modi," the message read.