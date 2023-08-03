India higher education body UGC releases list of fake universities; Delhi, Uttar Pradesh have most

India's higher education authority University Grants Commission (UGC) released a list of universities that are fake, and whose degrees or diplomas do not hold any academic value within or outside India.

A total of 20 universities are on the UGC list this year ahead of the beginning of new academic session. Most fake universities are in Delhi, with eight such institutions.

"It has come to the notice of the UGC that a number of institutions are offering degrees in contrary to the provisions of the UGC Act. Degrees awarded by such universities shall neither be recognised nor valid for higher education or employment purpose. These universities are not empowered to confer any degree," UGC secretary Manish Joshi said in a statement.

Fake universities in Delhi

The “fake” universities in Delhi as per UGC are — All India Institute of Public and Physical Health Sciences; Commercial University Ltd, Daryaganj; United Nations University; Vocational University; ADR-Centric Juridical University; Indian Institution of Science and Engineering; Viswakarma Open University for Self-Employment; and Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya (Spiritual University).

Fake universities in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh state in north India has four such universities. They are Gandhi Hindi Vidyapith; National University of Electro Complex Homeopathy; Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose University (Open university); and Bhartiya Shiksha Parishad.

Fake universities in West Bengal

The state of West Bengal in eastern India has two such fake universities, namely Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine, Kolkata and Institute of Alternative Medicicne and Research, Thakurpurkur.

Fake universities in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh state in southern India also has two universities declared fake by the UGC, namely, Christ New Testament Deemed University and Bible Open University of India.

The states of Karnataka, Kerala and Maharashtra also house one fake university each, namely, Badaganvi Sarkar World Open University Education Society in Belgaum; St. John's University Kishanattam and Raja Arabic University in Nagpur.

The centrally administered Union Territory of Puducherry also houses a fake university, namely Sree Bodhi Academy of Higher Education in Thilaspet.

