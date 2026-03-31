/Israel Weapon Industries offers to make ARBEL weapon tech in India

"We are currently engaging with our customers in India who have expressed interest in the ARBEL weapon system, which significantly improves the firing accuracy of handheld weapons. We see strong potential for future integration of ARBEL into Israeli guns that are made in India. ARBEL can be produced in India as part of our broader strategy," Shuki Schwartz, CEO of Israel Weapon Industries(IWI) told WION's Sidharth.MP, regarding the potential for further Indo-Israeli collaboration in handheld weapons. IWI has been a major supplier of assault rifles, submachine guns, light machine guns, pistols, sniper rifles, and optical equipment to forces under the Indian Defence Ministry and the Home Ministry.

IWI describes ARBEL as a computerized weapon system based on a complex algorithm that “knows” when the shooter is on target, and hits the target quickly and accurately. "ARBEL compensates and mitigates shooting errors typical of combative scenarios: heavy breathing, fatigue, stress, flinching," reads the product brochure. ARBEL increases lethality by 2-3 times, it adds.

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By intelligently moderating the rate of fire in real time, the ARBEL NEGEV(ARBEL system integrated with the NEGEV Light Machine Gun) narrows the cone of fire, boosts hit probability, and enhances overall effectiveness against both stationary and moving targets. This gives the operator the suppressive power of a Light Machine Gun(LMG) combined with rifle-level accuracy, creating a decisive tactical advantage in close and mid-range engagements, the firm says.

IWI is in the process of delivering 41,000 NEGEV LMGs for the Indian Army. Recently, 2,000 NEGEV guns made at an Indo-Israeli joint venture's facility in Madhya Pradesh were supplied to the Indian Army. More than 50% of the NEGEV LMG is produced locally in India, including critical components such as the barrels, added Shuki Schwartz.

Weighing about 7.95kgs, the Negev LMG can fire about 650-700 rounds per minute. This weapon can be fired in semi-automatic for accurate, fast-controlled fire in Close Quarter Battle(in confined spaces); and in automatic mode for maximum firepower. They are equipped with Tritium night sights which are self-illuminating aiming devices that help low-light or night time operations. A wide range of optical devices and accessories can be fitted onto the standardized mounting system known as Picatinny rail. This weapon can be mounted on helicopters, vehicles, naval vessels, for different use cases.