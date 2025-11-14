Google Preferred
IAF trainer plane crashes in Chennai; pilot safe

Navashree Nandini
Edited By Navashree Nandini
Reported By Sidharth MP
Published: Nov 14, 2025, 16:06 IST | Updated: Nov 14, 2025, 16:06 IST
IAF trainer plane crashes in Chennai; pilot safe

File picture of IAF Pilatus PC-7 Mk2 trainer aircraft Photograph: (IAF)

Story highlights

An IAF Pilatus PC-7 Mk2 trainer aircraft crashed near Tambaram, Chennai, during a routine training mission, with the pilot ejecting safely. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered. The crash occurred near the Flying Instructors’ School

An Indian Air Force Pilatus PC-7 Mk2 trainer aircraft that was on a routine training mission, crashed near Tambaram, in the Southern Indian city of Chennai, Friday, (14th Nov). The pilot ejected himself safely, said the statement from the defence spokesperson. A Court of Inquiry(COI) has been ordered to ascertain the cause. Pilatus is a Swiss-origin turboprop aircraft that is widely used for pilot training.

Indian Air Force's Flying Instructor's School(FIS) is based at Air Force StationTambaram, Chennai. The FIS istasked to impart training to experienced Armed forces pilots, and mould them into extremely skilled Qualified Flying Instructors. Qualified Flying Instructors are entrusted with the responsibility oftraining ab-initio pilots during Basic, Intermediate, Advanced flying Training, and moulding them into Air Warriors.

QFIs earn their badges after completing a 22-week course of rigorous training, which encompasses ten phases of flying training and over 200 hours of ground training. Officers belonging to the Indian Air Force, Indian Navy, Indian Army, Indian Coast Guard and friendly foreign countries undergo the QFI training course at Tambaram.

The role of Flying Instructors’ School is to produce competent Qualified Flying Instructors (QFIs) who, in addition to imparting ab-initio flying training, are capable of grooming other trainees to meet evolving operational requirements.

About the Author

Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini works as a senior sub-editor and has over five years of experience. She writes about global conflicts ranging from India and its neighbourhood to West Asia to the...Read More

