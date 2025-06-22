/Israel-Iran War: PM Modi speaks to Iranian president, calls for diplomacy

Israel-Iran War: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday (June 22) that he spoke to the Iranian President, Masoud Pezeshkian, and has called for de-escalation amid the ongoing Israel-Iran war.



Taking to the social media platform X, PM Modi wrote, "Spoke with President of Iran @drpezeshkian. We discussed in detail about the current situation. Expressed deep concern at the recent escalations. Reiterated our call for immediate de-escalation, dialogue and diplomacy as the way forward and for early restoration of regional peace, security and stability."

US joins Israel in war against Iran

After claiming that he had no plans to bomb the Islamic Republic, US President Donald Trump joined Israel and launched an aerial strike in Iran targeting its nuclear facilities on Saturday (June 21). America struck three key nuke sites of Iran - Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan in its first intervention in the ongoing Israel-Iran war that started on June 13 after Israel struck Iran. In its strike on Iran's Fordow, the US reportedly used around 30,000-pound "bunker buster" bombs and weapons.

Trump announced the US intervention in the war on social media after striking the nuclear facilities of Iran. The American president called the airstrikes a "very successful military operation" against Ayatollah Ali Khamenei-led Iran.

Trump's eerie warning



After striking Tehran, US President Donald Trump held a press briefing on Saturday (June 21) and called the strikes a "successful" military operation. Moreover, he said the objective of the strikes was the "destruction of Iran's nuclear enrichment capacity and a stop to the nuclear threat posed by the world's number one state sponsor terror."

The American president said that the US and Israel worked as a "team" like "no team has ever worked before." He said, "We have gone a long way to erasing this horrible threat to Israel."